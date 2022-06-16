Thursday Insider Notes

Our Tigerillustrated.com projection for Crayton to Clemson was issued one week ago once last weekend's official visit to Auburn was formally cancelled.

As you know, Clemson gained a commitment Monday from Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek four-star Jamal Anderson.

We have also reported that the Tigers' scholarship allocation for the position was two.

With Wednesday's development, we will now share that we are no longer tracking Fairfax (Va.) four-star Tony Rojas.

Clemson is done at linebacker barring postseason attrition.