Thursday Insider Notes
A second Clemson linebacker target will render a verdict within the week.
Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark four-star Dee Crayton will announce his college destination Saturday at 2 p.m.
Crayton (6-1, 215), ranked No. 135 nationally by Rivals.com, has also held Auburn, Penn State and Missouri as finalists.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
We framed Clemson as holding the cards for most of the calendar year, although Auburn made things interesting for a stretch during the spring.
Our Tigerillustrated.com projection for Crayton to Clemson was issued one week ago once last weekend's official visit to Auburn was formally cancelled.
As you know, Clemson gained a commitment Monday from Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek four-star Jamal Anderson.
We have also reported that the Tigers' scholarship allocation for the position was two.
With Wednesday's development, we will now share that we are no longer tracking Fairfax (Va.) four-star Tony Rojas.
Clemson is done at linebacker barring postseason attrition.
