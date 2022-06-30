Thursday Insider Notes

Lassoing Odessa (Texas) Permian four-star offensive lineman Harris Sewell was a huge win for Clemson on the prospect's own talented merits.

But additional context illustrates how significant it was as a statement in favor of both the Tigers and offensive line coach Thomas Austin.

Clemson resides at No. 4 in the Rivals.com team standings with 1,881 points, right on the heels of No. 3 Notre Dame (1,911).

On Wednesday, Texas surpassed Ohio State to move into the No. 1 spot.

Like Clemson, the Longhorns have surged in June with a dozen commitments -- kickstarted in part by the pledge from five-star quarterback Arch Manning.

Texas is swinging a big stick this month. So for the Tigers to legitimately beat the Longhorns for both of its offensive line commitments -- Sewell and Austin (Texas) Vandegrift four-star Ian Reed -- is a substantial feat.