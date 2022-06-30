Thursday Insider Notes
Lassoing Odessa (Texas) Permian four-star offensive lineman Harris Sewell was a huge win for Clemson on the prospect's own talented merits.
But additional context illustrates how significant it was as a statement in favor of both the Tigers and offensive line coach Thomas Austin.
Clemson resides at No. 4 in the Rivals.com team standings with 1,881 points, right on the heels of No. 3 Notre Dame (1,911).
On Wednesday, Texas surpassed Ohio State to move into the No. 1 spot.
Like Clemson, the Longhorns have surged in June with a dozen commitments -- kickstarted in part by the pledge from five-star quarterback Arch Manning.
Texas is swinging a big stick this month. So for the Tigers to legitimately beat the Longhorns for both of its offensive line commitments -- Sewell and Austin (Texas) Vandegrift four-star Ian Reed -- is a substantial feat.
Moreover, only three other schools in the country have a pair of four-star offensive linemen on their commitment list.
Ohio State and Notre Dame own three, while UGA also has two.
Here's where we remind subscribers that McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christian Academy four-star Zechariah Owens is slated to announce his college destination Monday.
Owens (6-6, 355), ranked No. 182 nationally, has announced Clemson, Alabama and Penn State as his finalists.
Tigerillustrated.com projected Owens to Clemson on June 5, the final day of his official visit.
The Tigers continue to reinforce their position among elite company.
**** As we've laid out, Clemson awaits resolution at receiver for Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols four-star Ronan Hanafin and Lakeland (Fla.) four-star Tyler Williams, with Hanafin specifically in the crosshairs as he decides between the Tigers and Notre Dame.
