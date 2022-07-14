Thursday Insider Notes

Oh, the value of a quarterback.

How well you recruit at quarterback carries exceeding value in college football, although the fact that almost half of this year's starting quarterbacks are expected to be transfers changes the connotation on that sentiment.

Yet in seeing Florida State lose Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood high-three star Chris Parson to decommitment this week, we couldn't help but juxtapose the situations at the two flagship ACC programs.

Parson put the writing on the wall last month for his future parting of ways, and it comes as FSU closes in on a pledge from Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne four-star Brock Glenn. The 'Noles intended to take two this class, so it's not a case of FSU cutting Parson for someone it now likes more.

We like several of their commitments. But the bottom line has been, FSU has lost quite a few more recruitments than it's won this cycle, and having your year-long quarterback pledge bail just seems to epitomize the 'Noles step-forward, step-backward dance with a rudderless class. They sit at No. 42 in the Rivals.com team recruiting class rankings with 10 pledges..