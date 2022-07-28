Clemson cast its lot with holding the All-In Cookout on Monday evening to begin this weeklong recruiting period.

There are pros and cons to every choice, and the Tigers' event attracted a strong percentage of desired commitments and targets. Moreover, the staff has now turned the page toward August camp prep.

One advantage for a weekend date, though, stood to be potential convenience of travel. And one Clemson target at a position of need notably is expected on the road this weekend.