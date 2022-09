The alarm clock sounded a little too early this morning for several Clemson coaches.

Today marks the first day of the NCAA's contact period, wherein coaches are permitted to call prospects for this class once a week rather than just text.

It also accounts for the first time they are allowed to directly reach out and initiate communication with juniors via text or direct message.

What both meant was that numerous staffers were on the phone at the stroke of midnight in order to make sure various recruits feel the Clemson love.