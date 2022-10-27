OUR STOREWIDE FLASH SALE: Over 3,500 officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel/gear items ON SALE (some 65% OFF ) at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

Four days until Clemson's remaining defensive tackle target renders his verdict.

Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star Kayden McDonald announces his destination Monday evening.

In our Monday Insider, we stated that while we gave Clemson increasing odds of scoring a treat on Halloween, the chance of a trick still remained in play under the circumstances.

McDonald (6-2, 325), ranked No. 195 nationally by Rivals.com, is slated to pick from a final five featuring Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan, Oklahoma and Florida.

He is coming off a Clemson unofficial visit with his mother as well as longtime friend and four-star Clemson corner commitment Avieon Terrell last weekend for its victory against Syracuse.

In speaking with numerous sources Wednesday, here's the latest: