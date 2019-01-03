Thursday Insider Notes
The latest on a four-star offensive tackle we are tracking who will soon be on Clemson's campus.
Additional insight into Clemson's strategy recruiting the offensive line position in the 2019-2020 cycle.
One commitment underwent surgery last week.
One North Carolina prospect we are tracking is about to make his first-ever trip to Clemson's campus.
More on how evaluating kickers and punters is an inexact science to say the least.
