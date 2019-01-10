THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Timing can be everything.

Seriously, what receiver prospect wouldn’t want to check out Clemson on the heels of Monday night’s pass-catching highlight reel?

It is not without coincidence that the Tigers followed on those heels with an offer Wednesday to Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College 2020 five-star Rakim Jarrett.