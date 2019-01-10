Thursday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Timing can be everything.
Seriously, what receiver prospect wouldn’t want to check out Clemson on the heels of Monday night’s pass-catching highlight reel?
It is not without coincidence that the Tigers followed on those heels with an offer Wednesday to Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College 2020 five-star Rakim Jarrett.
Jarrett (6-0, 195), ranked No. 13 nationally by Rivals.com, announced a final six last month comprised of Ohio State, Alabama, USC, Florida, Tennessee and LSU.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news