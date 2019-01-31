Thursday Insider Notes
Dabo Swinney hit south Florida on Clemson’s behalf Wednesday, making the rounds to a couple of prominent junior prospects.
As we reported, Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables made their way to Miami (Fla.) Central for four-star cornerbacks Henry Gray and Jalen Harrell.
We can also tell you Swinney and co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott paid a visit to Miami (Fla.) Columbus for new receiver offer Xzavier Henderson.
