Dabo Swinney hit south Florida on Clemson’s behalf Wednesday, making the rounds to a couple of prominent junior prospects.

As we reported, Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables made their way to Miami (Fla.) Central for four-star cornerbacks Henry Gray and Jalen Harrell.

We can also tell you Swinney and co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott paid a visit to Miami (Fla.) Columbus for new receiver offer Xzavier Henderson.