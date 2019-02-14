THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Our final installment of the first Recruiting Big Board series for this next class published earlier this week, wrapped up with a look at the safety position.

One prospect we included in the honorable mention section is Bowling Green (Ky.) four-star Devito Tisdale.

Tisdale (6-2, 190), ranked No. 60 nationally by Rivals.com, cites offers from Alabama, Tennessee, LSU, Oklahoma, Penn State and Kentucky among others.