Tigerillustrated.com

Rivals.com has released its latest rankings update throughout the week, unveiling the back end of the Rivals250 Wednesday.

It didn’t go without notice that six of Clemson’s seven previously listed commitments descended – although as we’ve expressed, the only one the network actually downgraded was Hartsville (S.C.) defensive line pledge DeMonte Capehart. And even that amounted to him going down a meager 17 spots, compared to others who slipped an average of nine places based strictly off other prospects rising.

One has to remember that six of these seven commitments have not participated in a camp -- thereby providing additional evaluation material – since the end of their junior seasons.