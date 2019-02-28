Thursday Insider Notes
Clemson could be adding one five-star to the weekend visitor docket, while another won’t be coming.
Upland (Calif.) five-star linebacker Justin Flowe could be among the visitors Friday, per our contacts on both sides of the equation.
