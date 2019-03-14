Thursday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
We’ve gradually referenced several additional junior day visitors who are relevant to Clemson’s recruiting board, although not yet far along in the conversation for this class.
Another pertinent prospect to visit last Saturday was Jacksonville (N.C.) Northside safety Ja’Qurious Conley.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news