You know Clemson is recruiting well when each new offer spawns some measure of surprise … and it’s still only March.
The Tigers dispensed a pair of offers Wednesday night to Sunshine State prospects committed to one of their main in-state schools: Lake Wales (Fla.) four-star defensive lineman Gervon Dexter, a Florida pledge, as well as Rockledge (Fla.) defensive back Ladarius Tennison, a Miami commitment.
The majority of teams use the spring to continue expanding their board and creating a pool of available candidates from which to choose from as time goes on.
Clemson, though, already has nine commitments in its fold and appears in such strong shape with many of its priority targets that one can reasonably question how wide its net really needs casting.
