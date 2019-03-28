THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

You know Clemson is recruiting well when each new offer spawns some measure of surprise … and it’s still only March.

The Tigers dispensed a pair of offers Wednesday night to Sunshine State prospects committed to one of their main in-state schools: Lake Wales (Fla.) four-star defensive lineman Gervon Dexter, a Florida pledge, as well as Rockledge (Fla.) defensive back Ladarius Tennison, a Miami commitment.