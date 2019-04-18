Thursday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
In our Monday Insider, we brought to light a new tight end in the Clemson conversation this cycle.
Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit's Jonathan Odom began hearing from co-offensive coordinator and area recruiter Tony Elliott as well as tight ends coach Danny Pearman over the last month.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news