THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

With numerous recruiting targets nearing resolution, plus summer camp invites pouring out to underclassmen for the future, Clemson is certainly maximizing the public relations opportunity.

An industry colleague broached to us the compelling contrast in images Wednesday for the college football game’s two alpha coaches: Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Alabama’s Nick Saban.

Swinney and sons appeared at the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals in Milwaukee on Wednesday night after Swinney threw out the first pitch at the Milwaukee Brewers’ baseball game earlier in the day.