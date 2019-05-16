News More News
football

Thursday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

As Larry referenced on The West Zone message board on Wednesday, we began hearing stronger word of Shaq Smith’s impending entry into the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week as the wheels were set in formal motion.

Maryland is the logical and presumed destination; he would rejoin his former trainer, Cory Robinson, whom Maryland hired from Rutgers to serve as its director of football operations.

A few recruiting-related nuggets and thoughts:

**** The immediate question folks always have with attrition is whether it creates another scholarship spot for the next recruiting class.

Former 5-star linebacker Shaq Smith came into 2019 with 29 career tackles and just over 200 snaps. (Tigerillustrated.com)
