Clemson struck gold with its early offer to a Kentucky offensive line prospect last summer, and that will have a hand in the Tigers getting an extended look at one of his touted teammates next month.

Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglas 2021 offensive guard Jager Burton plans to spend a full three days at Clemson for the opening June 4-6 session of the Dabo Swinney Camp.