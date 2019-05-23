News More News
Thursday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Recruiting Analyst

Clemson struck gold with its early offer to a Kentucky offensive line prospect last summer, and that will have a hand in the Tigers getting an extended look at one of his touted teammates next month.

Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglas 2021 offensive guard Jager Burton plans to spend a full three days at Clemson for the opening June 4-6 session of the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Lzfyjh8nlgdla0vsnpem
Lexington (KY) offensive lineman Jager Burton already claims a dozen offers. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
