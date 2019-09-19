Thursday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
We’ve mentioned that outside of a couple of names, Clemson’s guest list for Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. game against Charlotte will have more of a relatively local, regional flavor.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news