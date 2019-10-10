THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It’s Florida State week, so that means we are obligated to underline how important Sunshine State recruiting has been and will continue to be for Clemson.

With three national championships now under its belt and four straight wins against the Seminoles, we can fairly state the paradigm has shifted.

It doesn’t seem that long ago when the Tigers needed this match-up to gain credibility and traction with state of Florida prospects.

But the Bowden Bowl dynamic is indeed a distant memory.