News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-10 05:51:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Thursday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It’s Florida State week, so that means we are obligated to underline how important Sunshine State recruiting has been and will continue to be for Clemson.

With three national championships now under its belt and four straight wins against the Seminoles, we can fairly state the paradigm has shifted.

It doesn’t seem that long ago when the Tigers needed this match-up to gain credibility and traction with state of Florida prospects.

But the Bowden Bowl dynamic is indeed a distant memory.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}