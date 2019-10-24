News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-24 06:19:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Thursday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

No one has greater buzz in college football right now than LSU, and that has translated into movement with another high-profile Clemson target.

As you presumably saw, Marietta (Ga.) five-star tight end Arik Gilbert pulled a rare unequivocal stunner in picking LSU over Alabama and others on Wednesday.

Multiple contacts have told us that Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School five-star defensive end Jordan Burch is headed to the Bayou for an official visit this weekend in conjunction with its top-10 afternoon game against Auburn.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}