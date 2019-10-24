THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

No one has greater buzz in college football right now than LSU, and that has translated into movement with another high-profile Clemson target.

As you presumably saw, Marietta (Ga.) five-star tight end Arik Gilbert pulled a rare unequivocal stunner in picking LSU over Alabama and others on Wednesday.

Multiple contacts have told us that Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School five-star defensive end Jordan Burch is headed to the Bayou for an official visit this weekend in conjunction with its top-10 afternoon game against Auburn.