THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

As we’ve expressed in a variety of ways this week, Clemson’s game Saturday against N.C. State has shown to be significant because in recent years, the Wolfpack have presented the strongest competition for state of North Carolina prospects among the Tobacco Road cast.

They’ve put up a fight in some cases, and in others landed the guys whom the Tigers looked at but ultimately went in another direction from.

We wrote Wednesday about Matthews (N.C.) Weddington 2021 four-star running back Will Shipley representing their prominent mutual target for the next cycle.