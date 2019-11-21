Thursday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
As we’ve expressed, Clemson's staff is in no rush yet to fill its quarterback spot for the next class.
But in one of the bigger developments last weekend, we can tell you the Tigers notably played host to a pair of passers already on the radar as national types for the cycle beyond.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news