Thursday Insider Notes
While Clemson turned the page awhile ago, the passing of National Signing Day formally puts the 2021 cycle on the clock.
Fair to say the Tigers are already off to a pretty, pretty good start there.
Each recruiting class is a marathon and not a sprint, which is why we always caution against reading too much into the jackrabbits each cycle – see Miami, every year, regardless of coach.
But when you start with quality, it sets a strong foundation and gives momentum for the long haul.
Team rankings mean little right now as programs are all building toward the 20 highest-ranked recruits that count toward their point total.
Clemson sits at No. 2 overall with its nine commitments, behind only Ohio State and its 10 pledges.
