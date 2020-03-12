News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-12 06:27:20 -0500') }}

Thursday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

It’s going to be interesting the next few weeks to see how the measures taken to deter coronavirus on college campuses impact recruiting.

We wrote that intro before Michigan made the next big leap, announcing Wednesday that it would not host prospects for visits through April 21. Furthermore, coaches wouldn’t be allowed on the road, either, for at least the first week of the NCAA’s spring evaluation period.

Circumstances continue to change fast.

It’s fair to speculate that fan attendance for spring games is in jeopardy, Clemson’s included, at a minimum. The actual scrimmages and athletics participation in general may well be nixed at this rate.

