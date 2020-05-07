Thursday Insider Notes
Timing is … not quite everything.
In case you didn’t notice, Notre Dame picked up a commitment Tuesday afternoon from Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale four-star corner Philip Riley.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Riley (6-0, 190) announced his decision about a half-hour after Matthews (N.C.) Weddington four-star running back Will Shipley pulled the trigger publicly for Clemson over Notre Dame.
Can’t blame the damage control efforts.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news