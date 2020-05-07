Timing is … not quite everything.

In case you didn’t notice, Notre Dame picked up a commitment Tuesday afternoon from Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale four-star corner Philip Riley.

Riley (6-0, 190) announced his decision about a half-hour after Matthews (N.C.) Weddington four-star running back Will Shipley pulled the trigger publicly for Clemson over Notre Dame.

Can’t blame the damage control efforts.