The NCAA announced Wednesday that the recruiting dead period would be extended another month through June.

Clemson had previously cancelled the Dabo Swinney Camps, which were set for June 2-4 and 9-11. So the biggest damage had already been incurred.

The decision, though, does eliminate any chance for recruits to visit coaching staffs or facilities on campus during the month – which had been a staple in the annual process.

Where we would suggest it impacts Clemson the most, though, relates to a targeted prospect visiting elsewhere.