{{ timeAgo('2020-05-14 06:16:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Thursday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

The NCAA announced Wednesday that the recruiting dead period would be extended another month through June.

Clemson had previously cancelled the Dabo Swinney Camps, which were set for June 2-4 and 9-11. So the biggest damage had already been incurred.

The decision, though, does eliminate any chance for recruits to visit coaching staffs or facilities on campus during the month – which had been a staple in the annual process.

Where we would suggest it impacts Clemson the most, though, relates to a targeted prospect visiting elsewhere.

