Thursday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson carries a strong connection to the 2000s Philadelphia Eagles defense.

Former safety Brian Dawkins played for and is an icon for both, and Dawkins’ son was a legacy signee for the Tigers. One of Clemson’s best commitments this recruiting class is Jeremiah Trotter Jr., whose father Jeremiah Sr. starred for the Eagles alongside Brian Sr. Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed spent five seasons as a staffer with Philadelphia during that stretch as well.

We can tell you another in this lineage has initiated contact with Clemson's staff to express interest.

