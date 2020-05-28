The NCAA announced Wednesday evening that the recruiting dead period has been extended another month, lasting at least through July.

As far as college football is concerned, that eliminates the one week in late July during which campuses were opened up for visits, per legislation that went into effect a year ago.

For Clemson, that specifically means the formal cancellation of the All-In Cookout – to which commitments, a select few targets and their families convened on a Friday evening for recruiting fun and frivolity.

It would be premature to say that the lack of a Cookout unquestionably hurts Clemson with a specific target, as the Tigers didn’t get as far as formally inviting anyone because of its expected cancellation.