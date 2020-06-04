Clemson christened its 2022 recruiting efforts this week with what we consider an unprecedented wave of offers, at least by the program’s measure this decade.

The Tigers offered 19 rising juniors Monday, then added on more Tuesday to run its total to 20.

So there’s the impression Clemson kicked off the cycle in bulk. And yet in reality, the Tigers’ pursuits actually remain a drop in the bucket compared to those of their peers.