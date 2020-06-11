Thursday Insider Notes
We’ve written a lot lately about Clemson’s statement of intent in making two in-state prospects its first 2022 offers.
This piggybacks, of course, a Palmetto State crop that has taken the Tigers to the other extreme.
Clemson has yet to offer an instate prospect for this class.
Six months remain before the December signing period, so certainly there is more than enough time for circumstances to change.
But to not offer a single in-state prospect would be an extraordinary occurrence and certainly unprecedented in modern times; the Tigers have had at least one instate signee each of the last 50 years, per school records.
