{{ timeAgo('2020-07-02 06:12:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Thursday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

The famed annual Elite 11 quarterback camp wrapped up Wednesday in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Clemson’s quarterback commitment was not invited – or even on recruiting radars when the guest list was being put together months in advance. But he’s been as active as any of the arms in his class.

Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee three-star Bubba Chandler is playing baseball with the East Cobb Yankees, a prominent travel ball club based out of Marietta, Ga.

