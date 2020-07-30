A significant piece to the remaining class puzzle fell into place with Wednesday’s commitment from Cordova (Tenn.) Episcopal Christian offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Clemson's staff has been planning to bring in three or four offensive linemen for this class and hit the brakes in September after quickly landing Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School four-star guard/tackle Marcus Tate and Damascus (Md.) four-star center Ryan Linthicum.

The Tigers would next take their swings at a trio of blue-chip tackles and wait awhile to see where that led.