A tough break for one name we had been tracking in the junior class.

Oviedo (Fla.) Master’s Academy four-star running back Terrance Gibbs revealed Wednesday that he has a torn ACL and will miss the rest of his junior season.

We wrote about Gibbs (6-1, 200), ranked No. 142 nationally by Rivals.com, in the spring as featuring on offensive coordinator Tony Elliott’s radar