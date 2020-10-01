It’s decision day for Clemson’s longstanding safety target.

Austin (Texas) Lyndon B. Johnson high-three star Andrew Mukuba is set to reveal his college destination tonight.

Clemson, Texas and LSU have been the finalists for Mukuba (5-11, 187), who will disclose his decision around 8 p.m. EST.

We formally issued our Tigerillustrated.com projection Wednesday for Mukuba to Clemson.

Without coincidence, we can tell you Mukuba began informing several pertinent parties of his choice.