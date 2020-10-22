 Clemson Tigers Clemson football
Thursday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

We have had several notable network updates on juniors trickle in this week, including for Hertford (Ala.) Geneva County four-star running back Emmanuel Henderson and St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran four-star corner Toriano Pride.

Our stance has been that the faster their peers recruit, the slower the Tigers would go. And that has come to fruition.

More than half of the power conference schools – 36 of 65 (55.4 percent) – own a 2022 commitment.

Clemson does not.

