TigerIllustrated - Thursday Insider Notes

Just because Clemson hasn’t spewed junior offers doesn’t mean the coaching staff isn’t exploring options behind the scenes.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

We have regularly fielded questions about the Tigers’ direction specifically at receiver, where only two offers have been put on the table: Myrtle Beach (S.C.)’s Adam Randall and Del Valle (Texas) four-star Caleb Burton.

Yet we would argue that receivers coach Tyler Grisham appears to have the most irons in the fire as far as prospects with which he keeps a running dialogue and has planted a Clemson seed.