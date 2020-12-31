 TigerIllustrated - Thursday Insider Notes
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-31 06:29:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Thursday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

This week’s recruiting showcase camp at IMG Academy shined a spotlight on a sophomore projecting to be a national prospect – and a potential name to track.

Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy offensive tackle Samson Okunlola was the star of the competition, per colleagues we have spoken with.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Okunlola (6-5, 300) not only stood out physically but stonewalled the majority of the defensive linemen he faced in one-on-one reps.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}