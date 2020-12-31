TigerIllustrated - Thursday Insider Notes

This week’s recruiting showcase camp at IMG Academy shined a spotlight on a sophomore projecting to be a national prospect – and a potential name to track.

Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy offensive tackle Samson Okunlola was the star of the competition, per colleagues we have spoken with.

Okunlola (6-5, 300) not only stood out physically but stonewalled the majority of the defensive linemen he faced in one-on-one reps.