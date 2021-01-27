TigerIllustrated - Thursday Insider Notes

Thursday Insider Notes
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!
We've written a lot about how the extended coaching carousel this offseason has impacted Clemson's quarterback pursuits.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Maybe the Tigers have the chance to parlay staff turnover into an advantage at another position.
On Wednesday, UGA hired West Virginia assistant Jahmile Addae as its defensive backs coach.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news