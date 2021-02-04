TigerIllustrated - Thursday Insider Notes

As we foreshadowed, Clemson got bumped to No. 7 in the final Rivals.com team recruiting class rankings after Texas A&M vaulted four spots to No. 4 at the traditional National Signing Day deadline.

One might argue that the top 10 in the national standings is the most relevant to Clemson considering its six straight ACC championships.

Alas, though, it's worth keeping an eye out for the ones you're more likely to play on an annual basis -- and need to beat to keep making the College Football Playoffs.