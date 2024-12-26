BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

The NCAA's postseason transfer portal window closes at the end of Saturday, meaning three more days during which players can put their name in the hat.

In our first post-Christmas feature at Tigerillustrated.com, what we are hearing on Clemson's direction in the portal, both now and in the spring window. Also, we have more on attrition, retention and additional portal nuggets.

THURSDAY INSIDER NOTES & PORTAL NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

