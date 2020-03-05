If Dabo Swinney-era history is any indication, stay tuned.

Clemson's staff holds its second junior day of the recruiting calendar Saturday, with several important prospects slated to attend in conjunction with the team’s spring practice.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The program’s first junior day – which we dub its elite junior day – was held in late January, and three commitments spawned from it.