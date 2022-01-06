At present we do not know the precise details of how things ended between Todd Bates and Clemson. But we do know the decisions Bates made with his thumbs on social media this week were weird at best, unseemly at worst.

We also know, from what we've gathered, that the Nick Eason hire has been met with the same enthusiasm inside Clemson's football offices as it has in the public spectrum.

THURSDAY NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!