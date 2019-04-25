THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- Dabo Swinney is set to get paid. Again.

Friday morning, the compensation committee of the Board of Trustees is expected to approve a new contract for Swinney.

They just did this same routine two years ago when they awarded Swinney a contract that pays him an average of $6.75 million annually through 2024.

Well, Clemson won another national championship -- and this one in resounding fashion. So over the past couple months Dan Radakovich and Swinney's representation have been working out a new deal.

We don't have an exact figure, but every indication we get is that his new package will be a substantial upgrade.