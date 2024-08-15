PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EM0s0Uk1TOTBZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUQzSzRSTVM5MFknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Thursday P.M. Injury Update: Clemson loses several players for the year

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON -- Offensive linemen Watson Young (ACL) and Ian Reed (knee), along with defensive back Myles Oliver (knee) will miss the 2024 season, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney said Thursday following the Tigers' second scrimmage of fall camp.

Clemson sophomore cornerback Shelton Lewis is listed as "day to day" with a lower body injury.

Clemson offensive lineman Ian Reed.
Clemson offensive lineman Ian Reed. (Tigerillustrated.com)
Tigerillustrated.com first-reported Monday that Lewis suffered an undisclosed injury in Saturday's stadium scrimmage after coming down awkwardly while drawing a pass-interference penalty. Lewis left Death Valley Saturday on crutches.

Third-year cornerback Jeadyn Lukus has missed time in camp with an undisclosed injury but Swinney said Thursday the Mauldin native "should be back any day" and is "ready to roll."

Earlier today Tigerillustrated.com told subscribers preliminary information on Young from our contacts was unfavorable. Swinney said Young tore his ACL in practice. Young, a true freshman, had one of his knees surgically repaired after last season.

Reed had been vying for time as a backup right tackle. The Austin (TX) native appeared in one game in 2023.

Oliver, who is entering his third year in the program, has appeared in two career games.

Tigerillustrated.com will have much more later.

