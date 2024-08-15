Clemson sophomore cornerback Shelton Lewis is listed as "day to day" with a lower body injury.

CLEMSON -- Offensive linemen Watson Young (ACL) and Ian Reed (knee), along with defensive back Myles Oliver (knee) will miss the 2024 season, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney said Thursday following the Tigers' second scrimmage of fall camp.

Tigerillustrated.com first-reported Monday that Lewis suffered an undisclosed injury in Saturday's stadium scrimmage after coming down awkwardly while drawing a pass-interference penalty. Lewis left Death Valley Saturday on crutches.

Third-year cornerback Jeadyn Lukus has missed time in camp with an undisclosed injury but Swinney said Thursday the Mauldin native "should be back any day" and is "ready to roll."

Earlier today Tigerillustrated.com told subscribers preliminary information on Young from our contacts was unfavorable. Swinney said Young tore his ACL in practice. Young, a true freshman, had one of his knees surgically repaired after last season.

Reed had been vying for time as a backup right tackle. The Austin (TX) native appeared in one game in 2023.

Oliver, who is entering his third year in the program, has appeared in two career games.

