BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Tigerillustrated.com is releasing two Insiders on this Thanksgiving day!

Always loaded with intel. Always a must-read for hardcore, Clemson football fans.

There is a lot of ground to cover in our second edition, including more personnel nuggets, intel on more true freshmen and of course a deeper dive into Saturday's crucial Palmetto State rivalry matchup between No. 12 Clemson (9-2, 7-1) and No. 15 South Carolina (8-3, 5-3).

Let's jump in!

THURSDAY P.M. INSIDER (For subscribers-only)