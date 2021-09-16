Thursday P.M. Insider Notes
**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!
****************************************
From a recruiting standpoint, it wouldn't be a bad week for Clemson's defense to put on a suffocating display.
We don't anticipate a banner visitor list in quantity for Saturday's 3:30 p.m. home game against Georgia Tech.
But the Tigers do stand to play host to a pair of blue-chip defenders on their 2023 recruiting board.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news