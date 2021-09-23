**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

A notable and potentially mutual recruiting target will be skipping N.C. State's home game Saturday with Clemson.

Rolesville (N.C.) junior four-star receiver Noah Rogers told us this week that he would not be in attendance.