BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

It continues to be a very busy week on the road recruiting for Clemson's football coaches ahead of the staff's Elite Junior Day event on Saturday.

In our third update of the day, we have much more on a busy week of recruiting stops.

Additional intel on Durham (N.C.) four-star defensive lineman and longtime Clemson target Isaiah Campbell.

An update on a four-star Clemson commit.

And more intel on numerous Clemson targets who are slated to visit other schools over the next 48 hours.

THURSDAY P.M. INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)

**********************

BIG JANUARY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!