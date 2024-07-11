BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

As battle continues with the Atlantic Coast Conference in court, the liens at Clemson and Florida State are currently in the process of being sorted out.

And the process is in its early stages.

And it looks like these valuations will be sorted out by three judges in three different states.

In our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, much more here.

THURSDAY P.M. NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

